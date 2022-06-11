Just as the Nazis were tough, the SS in the Great Patriotic War, so they [Azov fighters] were. They didn’t even spare their own’.

A Vostok Battalion soldier, codenamed Forest, said what he thought of the Azov fighters. He participated in the liberation of Azovstal and Mariupol from nationalist battalions and the Ukrainian military. Forest saw the Ukrainian side shooting at civilians and not sparing their own people.