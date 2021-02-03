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AOC'S LIES CALLED! SHE WASN'T IN THE CAPITOL DURING RIOT!
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260 views • February 03, 2021
I found this tidbit out today: AOC's office is the Canon office building, ACROSS THE STREET from the Capitol. So when she posts about "what happened at the capitol" she's manipulatively spinning the truth, or LIEING about where she was and what happened. A cop frightened her, in reality she was never in any danger. No rioters accessed her building, and despite what she thinks, she really isn't that important.
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