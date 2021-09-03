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Oxycontin Maker Perdue Is Dissolved Due To Lawsuits, Sackler Family Gets Off The Hook Again
Aimless News
Aimless News
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130 views • September 03, 2021
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Sources used in video:

Hidden law allows parents to mandate school board - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/hidden-laws-enable-parents-control-school-boards/

They really are incompetent idiots - https://twitter.com/WayneDupreeShow/status/1432786233957175300

Potatohead is a total failure - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/new-trump-ad-released/

The Sacklers are real bad people, they should be exposed - https://dailycaller.com/2021/09/01/purdue-pharma-dissolved-opioid-crisis-lawsuit-settlement-bankruptcy/

Sacklers absolved of any future liability - https://www.npr.org/2021/09/01/1031053251/sackler-family-immunity-purdue-pharma-oxcyontin-opioid-epidemic

Australia is totally gone - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/you-have-15-minutes-to-take-a-picture-of-your-face-and-text-the-government/

David Martin explains covid hoax - https://www.brighteon.com/309412a4-65e5-4bd6-a7c9-52805b5a6b93 31:15-33:36

Joe Rogan takes Ivermectin, says he feels great - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/media-melts-joe-rogan-says-recovered-covid-3-days-taking-ivermectin-z-pak-video/

They don't test for "Delta" they just make it up - https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/09/jon-rappoport/bombshell-pcr-tests-cant-identify-delta-variant-its-all-fiction/

Why didn't they call it the FU, new strain MU evades vaxx - https://www.cnbc.com/2021/09/01/who-says-it-is-monitoring-a-new-covid-variant-called-mu.html

The vaxx wipes out anti-bodies according to the red cross - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/red-cross-vaccine-alert-you-gotta-hear-this/

The deaths from the vaxx are starting to happen - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/we-have-seen-a-25-increase-in-deaths-of-people-who-are-double-vaccinated/

Mayor of Honolulu goes full vaccine nazi - https://www.civilbeat.org/2021/08/no-vaccine-no-service-in-honolulu-bars-restaurants-and-gyms-starting-next-month/

Forbes removes anti mask article from website - https://www.forbes.com/sites/zakringelstein/2021/08/18/school-mask-mandates-mean-trauma-for-millions-of-children-especially-those-from-low-income-families/?sh=7a12c92e23a8

Here it is, oops internet is forever - https://archive.ph/R6NqL

Speaking of masks, they don't work, but this is because of the vaxx - https://twitter.com/ianmSC/status/1432383336626802695

Texas passes law to prevent voter fraud, shep smith is triggered - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/bwaahaha-shep-smith-is-triggered/

Ford unveils their gay pride ranger - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ford-motor-unveils-gay-pride-ranger-truck/

This is interesting, Oprah as fake as they come - https://twitter.com/rosemcgowan/status/1432065449903153157

Based Canadian calls sissy boy Trudeau a communist fuck - https://twitter.com/RastaRedpill/status/1432367833133064192

Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1433124297015390213


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