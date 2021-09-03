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Oxycontin Maker Perdue Is Dissolved Due To Lawsuits, Sackler Family Gets Off The Hook Again
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130 views • September 03, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Hidden law allows parents to mandate school board - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/hidden-laws-enable-parents-control-school-boards/
They really are incompetent idiots - https://twitter.com/WayneDupreeShow/status/1432786233957175300
Potatohead is a total failure - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/new-trump-ad-released/
The Sacklers are real bad people, they should be exposed - https://dailycaller.com/2021/09/01/purdue-pharma-dissolved-opioid-crisis-lawsuit-settlement-bankruptcy/
Sacklers absolved of any future liability - https://www.npr.org/2021/09/01/1031053251/sackler-family-immunity-purdue-pharma-oxcyontin-opioid-epidemic
Australia is totally gone - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/you-have-15-minutes-to-take-a-picture-of-your-face-and-text-the-government/
David Martin explains covid hoax - https://www.brighteon.com/309412a4-65e5-4bd6-a7c9-52805b5a6b93 31:15-33:36
Joe Rogan takes Ivermectin, says he feels great - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/media-melts-joe-rogan-says-recovered-covid-3-days-taking-ivermectin-z-pak-video/
They don't test for "Delta" they just make it up - https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/09/jon-rappoport/bombshell-pcr-tests-cant-identify-delta-variant-its-all-fiction/
Why didn't they call it the FU, new strain MU evades vaxx - https://www.cnbc.com/2021/09/01/who-says-it-is-monitoring-a-new-covid-variant-called-mu.html
The vaxx wipes out anti-bodies according to the red cross - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/red-cross-vaccine-alert-you-gotta-hear-this/
The deaths from the vaxx are starting to happen - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/we-have-seen-a-25-increase-in-deaths-of-people-who-are-double-vaccinated/
Mayor of Honolulu goes full vaccine nazi - https://www.civilbeat.org/2021/08/no-vaccine-no-service-in-honolulu-bars-restaurants-and-gyms-starting-next-month/
Forbes removes anti mask article from website - https://www.forbes.com/sites/zakringelstein/2021/08/18/school-mask-mandates-mean-trauma-for-millions-of-children-especially-those-from-low-income-families/?sh=7a12c92e23a8
Here it is, oops internet is forever - https://archive.ph/R6NqL
Speaking of masks, they don't work, but this is because of the vaxx - https://twitter.com/ianmSC/status/1432383336626802695
Texas passes law to prevent voter fraud, shep smith is triggered - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/bwaahaha-shep-smith-is-triggered/
Ford unveils their gay pride ranger - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ford-motor-unveils-gay-pride-ranger-truck/
This is interesting, Oprah as fake as they come - https://twitter.com/rosemcgowan/status/1432065449903153157
Based Canadian calls sissy boy Trudeau a communist fuck - https://twitter.com/RastaRedpill/status/1432367833133064192
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1433124297015390213
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
If You Are 60 Or Over, Protect & Secure Your Paper Money With Gold & Silver - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
Hidden law allows parents to mandate school board - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/hidden-laws-enable-parents-control-school-boards/
They really are incompetent idiots - https://twitter.com/WayneDupreeShow/status/1432786233957175300
Potatohead is a total failure - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/new-trump-ad-released/
The Sacklers are real bad people, they should be exposed - https://dailycaller.com/2021/09/01/purdue-pharma-dissolved-opioid-crisis-lawsuit-settlement-bankruptcy/
Sacklers absolved of any future liability - https://www.npr.org/2021/09/01/1031053251/sackler-family-immunity-purdue-pharma-oxcyontin-opioid-epidemic
Australia is totally gone - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/you-have-15-minutes-to-take-a-picture-of-your-face-and-text-the-government/
David Martin explains covid hoax - https://www.brighteon.com/309412a4-65e5-4bd6-a7c9-52805b5a6b93 31:15-33:36
Joe Rogan takes Ivermectin, says he feels great - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/media-melts-joe-rogan-says-recovered-covid-3-days-taking-ivermectin-z-pak-video/
They don't test for "Delta" they just make it up - https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/09/jon-rappoport/bombshell-pcr-tests-cant-identify-delta-variant-its-all-fiction/
Why didn't they call it the FU, new strain MU evades vaxx - https://www.cnbc.com/2021/09/01/who-says-it-is-monitoring-a-new-covid-variant-called-mu.html
The vaxx wipes out anti-bodies according to the red cross - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/red-cross-vaccine-alert-you-gotta-hear-this/
The deaths from the vaxx are starting to happen - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/we-have-seen-a-25-increase-in-deaths-of-people-who-are-double-vaccinated/
Mayor of Honolulu goes full vaccine nazi - https://www.civilbeat.org/2021/08/no-vaccine-no-service-in-honolulu-bars-restaurants-and-gyms-starting-next-month/
Forbes removes anti mask article from website - https://www.forbes.com/sites/zakringelstein/2021/08/18/school-mask-mandates-mean-trauma-for-millions-of-children-especially-those-from-low-income-families/?sh=7a12c92e23a8
Here it is, oops internet is forever - https://archive.ph/R6NqL
Speaking of masks, they don't work, but this is because of the vaxx - https://twitter.com/ianmSC/status/1432383336626802695
Texas passes law to prevent voter fraud, shep smith is triggered - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/bwaahaha-shep-smith-is-triggered/
Ford unveils their gay pride ranger - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/ford-motor-unveils-gay-pride-ranger-truck/
This is interesting, Oprah as fake as they come - https://twitter.com/rosemcgowan/status/1432065449903153157
Based Canadian calls sissy boy Trudeau a communist fuck - https://twitter.com/RastaRedpill/status/1432367833133064192
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1433124297015390213
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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