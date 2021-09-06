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No More Elephant Trunk
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71 views • September 06, 2021
Doctors Opposing Circumcision reports:
"The only person who should be choosing circumcision is the person whose body and life will be most affected by it, that is, the man himself. Baby boys deserve the same rights to body integrity and self-determination as any other human being – no matter what the beliefs or preferences of the parents."
"The only person who should be choosing circumcision is the person whose body and life will be most affected by it, that is, the man himself. Baby boys deserve the same rights to body integrity and self-determination as any other human being – no matter what the beliefs or preferences of the parents."
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