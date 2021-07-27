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The Kevin J. Johnston Show - Mayor Questions Answered!
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1 view • July 27, 2021
July 26, 2021
Tonight on the Kevin J. Johnston show, Kevin talks about ideas for Calgary when he becomes Mayor
Tonight is a open night to talk about new and up coming projects including Kevin's new book called, "Tales Of Crazy"! It will be available for audio and e-book and paperback soon!
WATCH THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7 PM to 9 PM Calgary Time:
www.Rumble.com/KevinJJohnston
www.Odysee.com/@KevinJJohnston:3
www.Odysee.com/@NobleSavages:3
www.KJJRadio.com
www.noblesavages.me
https://www.facebook.com/derekpeter.storie
#yyc #calgary #kevinjjohnston #noblesavages #Calgarymayorelect
DONATE TODAY! - www.KevinJJohnston.me
Tonight on the Kevin J. Johnston show, Kevin talks about ideas for Calgary when he becomes Mayor
Tonight is a open night to talk about new and up coming projects including Kevin's new book called, "Tales Of Crazy"! It will be available for audio and e-book and paperback soon!
WATCH THE KEVIN J. JOHNSTON SHOW, Monday to Friday from 7 PM to 9 PM Calgary Time:
www.Rumble.com/KevinJJohnston
www.Odysee.com/@KevinJJohnston:3
www.Odysee.com/@NobleSavages:3
www.KJJRadio.com
www.noblesavages.me
https://www.facebook.com/derekpeter.storie
#yyc #calgary #kevinjjohnston #noblesavages #Calgarymayorelect
DONATE TODAY! - www.KevinJJohnston.me
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