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#3 성경에 드러난 하나님과 마귀와의 전쟁, 하나님의 계획과 이를 저지하려는 마귀의 훼방, 마귀가 아담 이후로 해온 일
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1 view • June 04, 2022
성경 속에 드러난 하나님의 인류 구원 계획과 이를 저지하려는 마귀의 훼방, 진짜 마귀란, 사람들에게 생각을 주입시키는 마귀, 지구를 차지하려는 마귀의 간계, 마귀의 정체, 사탄의 정체
하나님의계획,마귀의간계,이스라엘민족을말살하려는마귀의계략,예수님의초림,예수님의재림,가인과아벨때부터시작된마귀의훼방,마귀의정체,사탄의정체,성경에서진짜이야기하고있는마귀의계략,늘 승리하신 하나님
하나님의계획,마귀의간계,이스라엘민족을말살하려는마귀의계략,예수님의초림,예수님의재림,가인과아벨때부터시작된마귀의훼방,마귀의정체,사탄의정체,성경에서진짜이야기하고있는마귀의계략,늘 승리하신 하나님
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