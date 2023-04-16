Neonates bred for pedophiles or satanists

Former woman-slave, breeder of babies for satanic sacrifices or pedophiles, testifies thousands are vanishing annually, their remains are burnt or thrown into the Ocean. Former FBI Los Angeles Director Ted Gunderson corroborates her stories.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.