INVASION...OR NOT? BIDEN ADMINISTRATION UNSURE ON RUSSIA MOVES

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RonPaulLibertyReport
Ron Paul Liberty Report
4564 subscribers
Russian President Putin's surprise announcement that Russia would recognize two breakaway republics in eastern Ukraine as independent has left the Biden Administration and NATO - as well as the EU - at a loss for how to respond. Is it a war? Limited incursion? Will more sanctions do the trick? Also today: Why is Scotland no longer publishing vax info? And Canada's peaceful protest organizer denied bail, faces years in prison.