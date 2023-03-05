💥The "Brave" (Otvazhnye) gunners shook up the Ukrainian militants from the D-20 howitzer
Artillery of the "Center" grouping dealt a crushing blow from a D-20 howitzer gun on the fortified area of militants in the Kremennaya-Svatovo direction.
