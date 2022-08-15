Psychologist Sounds Alarm Over "Social-Emotional Learning" (SEL)

Beware of the "social-emotional learning" (SEL) craze that has spread through schools nationwide, warns Truth in Education Board member Dr. Robert Jones (PsyD) in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. While very difficult to define--if not impossible--SEL proponents use nice language to make it palatable. However, it lacks "operational validity," and cannot be properly defined or even measured. "It's like trying to nail jell-o to the wall," he said, adding that it allows virtually any agenda to be pushed on children surreptitiously. Many SEL backers are also openly promoting far-left political agendas, gender fluidity, and highly controversial values. SEL is also instilling "artificial self esteem" in children, which is producing all sorts of problems including depression and anxiety. "Our children deserve better than this," added Dr. Jones.





To learn more about Truth In Education, go to https://truthineducation.org/