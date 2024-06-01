Demonstration in Tel Aviv - Confrontations between Zionist Police and Settlers have Broken Out

Confrontations between zionist police and settlers have broken out as settlers continue their massive demonstration in "Tel Aviv" to demand a prisoner exchange deal with the resistance.
The zionist police have arrested a number of settlers, and the families of zionist prisoners held in Gaza threatened to reach Netanyahu's home.
Cynthia... there were videos showing police confrontations, but I chose only the crowd video and print the rest of the news.
