TIMING? - China's PLA Fujian Provincial Military Conducted Live-Fire Shooting in a Sea area off E China's Fujian Province to Test its Overall Combat Capability under Complex Conditions. 080222.

China's PLA Fujian Provincial Military Command conducted a live-fire shooting in a sea area off E China's Fujian Province to test its overall combat capability under complex conditions.

Also reported, Two aircraft carriers of the People's Liberation Army of China put to sea ahead of a possible visit by Pelosi to Taiwan - Zhongguo Shibao Newspaper

and... In the province of Fujian, where large-scale exercises of the PLA are taking place, the loading of military equipment onto landing craft is recorded.

Eyewitnesses report PLA helicopters flying over the coast of the South China Seaa video, of A convoy of PLA military equipment was spotted on the bridge between Xiamen Island and mainland Fujian

