Popular Desert That Might Not Be Healthy To Eat

I have seen a lot of videos on this type of recipe using store bought products, Pillsbury rolls or flat dough and frozen apples like Stouffers harvest apples. I have put together a list of ingredients in these products and the effects they have on your health and tomorrow I will show you how to make this at home without all the chemical ingredients!

Learn how to make it preservative free here https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/e6ad7f11-bacf-4ea4-9669-a50ae0efb45c



