2/3/26 TRUMP: "RAISE SHIELDS!" COG, Gabbard, EPste_n War: Red (Blue) Green Alliance TARGETS in Sites!!
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
1261 followers
0
70 views • 3 days ago

2/3/26 President Trump's targeted timing of Epst_in files roll out underway as two Grand Conspiracy grand juries assembled in FL and Ed Martin brought into direct White House role. Meanwhile, HRC/BC testimony scheduled for late February and Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested for murdering his wife, Linda! Ex-Prince, Andrew Mountbatten surrenders himself to UK police and Lord Mandelson, UK Ambassador to USA, fired/resigns. The Epstein Cabal collapse battle plan is being executed & Trump is leading the charge! Ten years in the making, thousands of patriots' efforts! Pray and take up God's Full Armor, America! We ARE FREE!


PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!


Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anyone, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.


President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/


TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777


The NEW SAVE ACT: TAKE ACTION- Save our Elections & 2026 Midterms!

https://www.newsweek.com/republican-reveals-plans-change-save-act-requirements-11384723


HRC/BC Cave: Set to Testify on Epstein end February:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/02/just-clintons-cave-comer-agree-publicly-testify-this/


Never forget, Bill Barr was the "last one to visit Epstein":

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/02/doj-files-show-jeffrey-epstein-was-reportedly-about/


Liz Crokin on Epstein Reveals:

https://banned.video/watch?id=69828867dcc8902bcc076a81


Todd Blanche vs Ed Martin:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/02/update-todd-blanche-did-not-notify-white-house/


Pete Santilli on Ed Martin, COG defense of US DOE/Grid:

https://banned.video/watch?id=69829ada9957dde451aaf9b9


Jill Biden's ex-husband, Bill Stephenson arrested for murdering his wife:

https://nypost.com/2026/02/03/us-news/jill-bidens-ex-husband-william-stevenson-charged-with-first-degree-murder-of-new-wife/


Julie Green Prophetic Word Jan 21, 2026:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8PI7bdjM5bg


Precinct Strategy: Take Action!

https://www.precinctstrategy.com/


DEFUND ACT: Action!! Codify USA OUT of UN!

https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/1498/text


TAKE ACTION: Cell Tower mass deployment & Stripping local Gov't control:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/light-it-up-for-local-control/?utm_source=shorturl2&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=advocacy&utm_id=20260108

TAKE ACTION HERE:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/light-it-up-for-local-control/?utm_source=shorturl2&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=advocacy&utm_id=20260108


Join the Pray 4 America Movement:

Sec. Scott Turner: Call to Pray 4 America!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qFx2FVPwy34


Listen to “The Blessing” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4


You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!


YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products

to supporters on Ko-fi & Give Send Go

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv


For ALL Viewers, 10% discount:

LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV

CODE: YAFTV


To Support You Are Free TV:

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv

(Supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount code)


PayPal: [email protected]


Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ


Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave !!

WE ARE FREE !!

