© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Russian ORB Sparta FPV drone operator clear the infantry of Armed Forces of Ukraine in positions driven to reinforce the village of Yasnobrodivka #yasnobrodovka in Donetsk region. More FPV drones were deployed as there were several Ukrainian groups hiding in forest belts, shelters and defensive trenches. Finally the drones arrived, one by one destroying the enemy infantry with powerful explosions.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/