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Religious Leader Urges the People to Fight Back Against the End of Humanity "We all know how much the mainstream media has contributed to supporting the insane pandemic narrative.
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30 views • December 22, 2021
Religious Leader Urges the People to Fight Back Against the End of Humanity
"We all know how much the mainstream media has contributed to supporting the insane pandemic narrative, the interests that are at stake, and the goals of these groups of power: reducing the world population, making those who survive chronically ill, and imposing forms of control that violate the fundamental rights and natural liberties of citizens," says Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò.
"We all know how much the mainstream media has contributed to supporting the insane pandemic narrative, the interests that are at stake, and the goals of these groups of power: reducing the world population, making those who survive chronically ill, and imposing forms of control that violate the fundamental rights and natural liberties of citizens," says Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò.
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