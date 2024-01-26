Create New Account
A video Showing the Boarding of Ukrainian POW's on board the Il-76 Aircraft, which was later Shot Down by the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation released a video showing the boarding of Ukrainian prisoners of war on board the Il-76, which was later shot down by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the sky over the Belgorod region.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

