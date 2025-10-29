♪ Hard Rock Honky-tonk

Honky-tonk energy kicks in with a swinging barroom shuffle from upright bass and drums, while punchy, clean Telecaster twang leads the charge, The Guit-Steel guitar alternates between rapid-fire solos and swooping steel bends, Arranged tightly to spotlight instrumental hooks, with dynamic interplay between rhythm and lead licks





I've been drivin' all night, my hands steady on the wheel, There's a voice in my heart that makes my spirit heal, It's my loved one calling, says I'm needed there, And it's a half past four, and I'm shiftin' gear, When they get lonely, and the longing gets too much, They send their comfort, like a gentle touch, We don't need no call, no message in the mail, We've got a bond that's unbreakable, it never fails. We've got a thing that's called Love Unseen, A connection that's strong, like a beacon in the green, No more distance, no more time apart, Our love's a constant, a work of art. The road has got me focused, on the path ahead, I'm speeding into a new dawn, with hope ahead, When I feel lonely, and my strength starts to wane, They send their comfort, like a soothing rain, We don't need no letter, no words on a page, Our love's a story, that's forever engaged. We've got a thing that's called Love Unseen, A bond that's unbroken, a love serene, No more separation, no more pain, Our love's a symphony, in the rain or the gain. The radio plays songs, of love and of loss, But our love's a melody, that no storm can toss, And the newsman sings his tales, of love gone astray, But our love's a beacon, that lights up the way. So here's to the love, that's unseen and unspoken, To the bonds that are strong, and the hearts that are broken, We've got a thing that's called Love Unseen, A love that's eternal, a love serene.