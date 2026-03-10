BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
🎵Oh, Donut Generator
wolfburg
wolfburg
27 followers
24 views • Today

[Intro – DJ Cut]
(Acoustic guitar strum, light beat fades in)

The sun is rising, a new day’s here  
I hear the silence, and have no fear  
No gas to fill, no engine roar  
Just clean, green power knockin’ at my door  

Got my panels tilted, facing the sky  
Soakin’ up the sun as it passes by  
Store that energy in a battery box  
Ready for the night, or a power shock  

[Pre-Chorus]
I’m not tied down to a power line  
This kind of freedom, it feels so fine  
The only fuel I need is sunlight’s grace  
A silent hum in this peaceful place  

[Chorus – First Drop]
Oh,  Donut  generator, you’re my best friend  
Power when the grid is at its end  
From the campsite to the cabin in the woods  
You’re doing everything a gas generator should  
Silent and steady, a powerful light  
You’re the future of power, day and night  

[Verse – Groove Ride]
The coffee’s brewin’, the lights are on  
I’m charging up my laptop ’til dawn  
The fridge is humming, keeping things cool  
Breakin’ all the old electricity rules  

No fumes to breathe, no noise to fight  
Just pure potential, shining bright  
For emergencies, or off-grid life  
You’re a beacon of light, cuttin’ through the strife  

[Build]
From the storm that hits, to a weekend trip  
You’re the power I need, right at my fingertips  
Solar power, a beautiful design  
The sun is shining, and the power is mine  

(Yeah, the power is mine… the power is mine…)  

[Final Chorus – Big Energy]
Oh, Donut  generator, you’re my best friend  
Power when the grid is at its end  
From the campsite to the cabin in the woods  
You’re doing everything a gas generator should  

Silent and steady, a powerful light  
You’re the future of power, day and night  
Solar power, a beautiful design  
The sun is shining… and the power is mine  

(Yeah, the power is mine… the power is mine)  
(Final acoustic strum, beat echo, fade out)

