[Intro – DJ Cut]
(Acoustic guitar strum, light beat fades in)
The sun is rising, a new day’s here
I hear the silence, and have no fear
No gas to fill, no engine roar
Just clean, green power knockin’ at my door
Got my panels tilted, facing the sky
Soakin’ up the sun as it passes by
Store that energy in a battery box
Ready for the night, or a power shock
[Pre-Chorus]
I’m not tied down to a power line
This kind of freedom, it feels so fine
The only fuel I need is sunlight’s grace
A silent hum in this peaceful place
[Chorus – First Drop]
Oh, Donut generator, you’re my best friend
Power when the grid is at its end
From the campsite to the cabin in the woods
You’re doing everything a gas generator should
Silent and steady, a powerful light
You’re the future of power, day and night
[Verse – Groove Ride]
The coffee’s brewin’, the lights are on
I’m charging up my laptop ’til dawn
The fridge is humming, keeping things cool
Breakin’ all the old electricity rules
No fumes to breathe, no noise to fight
Just pure potential, shining bright
For emergencies, or off-grid life
You’re a beacon of light, cuttin’ through the strife
[Build]
From the storm that hits, to a weekend trip
You’re the power I need, right at my fingertips
Solar power, a beautiful design
The sun is shining, and the power is mine
(Yeah, the power is mine… the power is mine…)
[Final Chorus – Big Energy]
Oh, Donut generator, you’re my best friend
Power when the grid is at its end
From the campsite to the cabin in the woods
You’re doing everything a gas generator should
Silent and steady, a powerful light
You’re the future of power, day and night
Solar power, a beautiful design
The sun is shining… and the power is mine
(Yeah, the power is mine… the power is mine)
(Final acoustic strum, beat echo, fade out)