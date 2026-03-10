[Intro – DJ Cut]

(Acoustic guitar strum, light beat fades in)



The sun is rising, a new day’s here

I hear the silence, and have no fear

No gas to fill, no engine roar

Just clean, green power knockin’ at my door



Got my panels tilted, facing the sky

Soakin’ up the sun as it passes by

Store that energy in a battery box

Ready for the night, or a power shock



[Pre-Chorus]

I’m not tied down to a power line

This kind of freedom, it feels so fine

The only fuel I need is sunlight’s grace

A silent hum in this peaceful place



[Chorus – First Drop]

Oh, Donut generator, you’re my best friend

Power when the grid is at its end

From the campsite to the cabin in the woods

You’re doing everything a gas generator should

Silent and steady, a powerful light

You’re the future of power, day and night



[Verse – Groove Ride]

The coffee’s brewin’, the lights are on

I’m charging up my laptop ’til dawn

The fridge is humming, keeping things cool

Breakin’ all the old electricity rules



No fumes to breathe, no noise to fight

Just pure potential, shining bright

For emergencies, or off-grid life

You’re a beacon of light, cuttin’ through the strife



[Build]

From the storm that hits, to a weekend trip

You’re the power I need, right at my fingertips

Solar power, a beautiful design

The sun is shining, and the power is mine



(Yeah, the power is mine… the power is mine…)



[Final Chorus – Big Energy]

Oh, Donut generator, you’re my best friend

Power when the grid is at its end

From the campsite to the cabin in the woods

You’re doing everything a gas generator should



Silent and steady, a powerful light

You’re the future of power, day and night

Solar power, a beautiful design

The sun is shining… and the power is mine



(Yeah, the power is mine… the power is mine)

(Final acoustic strum, beat echo, fade out)

