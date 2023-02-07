Protect the Children w/ Gays Against Groomers executive director Frank Rodriguez

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Gays Against Groomers executive director Frank Rodriguez
Call to action is order and your presence February 14th, at 10:30a. Location is Rotunda at the Honolulu Capitol.
House bills : Justin Woodson Phone: 808-586-6210 [email protected]
Senate bill contact: Chair on Senate Education Committee: Michelle N. Kidani Phone: 808-586-7100 [email protected]
HB509 we want it heard
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