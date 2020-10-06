© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
MONDAY - OCTOBER 05 , 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
FULL SHOW Live Broadcast Link: https://evault.video/view?l=1856604762
EP 2136-6PM LAURA LOOMER IS ON THE OFFENSIVE! SHE'LL BECOME THE BEST CONGRESSWOMAN OF ALL TIME
When she wins the chances of Laura Loomer being the greatest swamp wrecker in history are pretty high. If you are not familiar with Laura Loomer, she’s a 27-year-old firebrand who started out as an investigative journalist trained by James O’Keefe. She traveled the country destroying the left in ways that would have made Andrew Breitbart cry tears of joy and pride. Her guerilla journalism is part performance art, part hidden camera antics, and 100% awesome. There isn’t a Swamp-dweller living who hasn’t been Loomered from James Comey to Hillary Clinton. This woman has cojones the size of watermelons. She never shuts up, never backs down, never takes no for an answer, and confronts corruption head-on and on camera. EP 2136-6PM LAURA LOOMER IS ON THE OFFENSIVE! SHE’LL BECOME THE BEST CONGRESSWOMAN OF ALL TIME – The Pete Santilli Show https://bit.ly/2St3rRF
SPECIAL GUEST: Florida's 21st district candidate for Congress Laura Loomer - Ms Loomer is a Jewish Conservative investigative journalist and activist. Originally from Tucson, Arizona, Laura began her journalism career working as an undercover journalist for Project Veritas from 2015-2017. Laura’s investigations have uncovered fraud and corruption within the Hillary Clinton campaign, Islamic extremism on college campuses, flaws and loopholes within the U.S. immigration system, and widespread voter fraud throughout the U.S. Laura’s investigations have taken her all over the world, but one of her most popular and well known investigations is her Las Vegas shooting investigation.
https://loomered.com/
https://lauraloomerforcongress.com/
SPECIAL GUEST: Enrique Tarrio the National Chairman of the Proud Boys & Florida State Director Of Latinos For Trump: Enrique lives in Miami-Dade County. He was raised in a Cuban family in Little Havana, Miami. Enrique took over the leadership from Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes on November 21, 2018 after McInnes disassociated himself from the group -- On Tuesday September 29th Proud Boys gained national attention after President Trump uttered the words “ Stand Down and Stand By” fueling outrage from Left & Right political hacks who have a common interest in having the group labled as a white supremacists hate group -- https://proudboysusa.com/ https://officialproudboys.com/
🚨WHERE TO FIND US: LINKS & APPs DASHBOARD https://petesantilli.mobi
🚨CENSORSHIP IS AT AN ALL TIME HIGH! MAKE ABSOLUTELY SURE YOU ARE ON OUR TEXT ALERT SYSTEM!! SIGNUP FOR FREE: Text “RANGE” to 81257 or visit http://Petelive.tv/text 🚨
🚨 Get On Our Email List! http://OperationGyro.com 🚨🚨
PLEASE SUPPORT US!! SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS & DONATE:
BUY PISTOL PETE’S BEEF JERKY HERE https://www.pistolpetesjerky.com/
FREE COLLECTORS PATRIOT COINS! http://PetesPatriotCoins.com
JOIN OUR BUYING GROUP & GET PRODUCTS AT COST! http://petelive.tv/costclub Save America - Buy American!
🔵Support your health today with Collagen! Click Here! http://HealthWithPete.com
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
🔵Get Your FREE Gold & Silver Investment Guide:
http://marketing.orionmetalexchange.com/ira-investor-guide-incentive
See Our Reviews: https://www.consumeraffairs.com/finance/orion-metal-exchange.html
Get The Range Broadcasting APP https://rangebroadcasting.com/get-the-app/
Get The Spreely APP: http://spreely.app
Get The DLive APP: https://help.dlive.tv/hc/en-us/articles/360038925612-DLive-Mobile-Apps
☎Audio Stream Via Cellphone - "Call-To-Listen" Line: 605-781-3336
***NEW** LISTENER CALL-IN LINE: 513-970-9080
TOLL FREE: [US & CANADA]: (888) 985-614
The Pete Santilli Show - Live Show Zoom Line
To Join The Zoom Line:
http://petelive.tv/zoom
https://zoom.us/j/300662102
Meeting ID: 300 662 102
🚧INVEST IN OUR SHOW. We will never be supported by “big-pharma” - we work for YOU!
Paypal: http://paypal.me/petesantilli
Check/MoneyOrders Payable to:
Peter Santilli - P.O. Box 30122, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230 ♦Donate via Text2Give: Text the word “GIVE” to the following number: (513) 440-4080
📺 Tune In To Our Live Video Stream: http://petelive.tv
☎Audio Stream Via Cellphone - "Call-To-Listen" Line: 605-781-3336
🔵Show Headlines, Notes & Links: https://thepetesantillishow.com/
🔴Show archives exclusively on Brighteon: http://petelive.tv/archives
🔵Download Our Podcast Daily: http://petelive.tv/podcast
🔵News Headlines: https://e-miltia.com Email List: https://e-militia.com/join