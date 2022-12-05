Barbara O'Neill - Compass - Parte 3 - La verdadera causade la enfermedad, parte 2

En el tercer episodio seguimos profundizando en la verdadera causa de la enfermedad. Bárbara nos da una herramienta para distinguir entre la verdad y el error. Estudiamos la importancia del saneamiento, la higiene y la nutrición (la historia de Florence Nightingale). También analizamos los antibióticos y otras herramientas utilizadas en la medicina moderna. El factor miedo también es uno de los temas.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.