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The Event (Wisdom Circle + Raw Deal) - 29 December 21 - Guest: Russ Winter
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352 views • December 29, 2021
The great Russ Winter (www.winterwatch.net) returns for the final show of 2021. Discussions included the widespread use of mind control, the latest globalist quackcine insanity, Trump hero or puppet, and so much more. Lark from Texas and Dave from Abalama delivered exceptional calls.
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