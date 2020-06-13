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Chris Cuomo Caught In Total Lie Shows Data From Obama Years And Blames Trump
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35 views • June 13, 2020
Chris Cuomo and the MSM continue to lie to America about the state of black unemployment. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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