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Best & Taylor Intel (9/24/2021): Bad Things, Dark Things Coming — Head's Up! — (JFK, What?)
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161 views • September 25, 2021
China War Drums, Earth Changes, Lies Upon More Lies and Censorship..
So here we are on September 24th, folks, and anyone with eyes to see and ears to hear knows “something is going on here, but what it is ain’t exactly clear”. But we now know the RICH MEN OF THE EARTH are now very afraid their plans for world extermination may backfire, and they may be throwing their gold and silver into the streets as a witness against them and their plans but before they are exterminated themselves they will do a lot of damage. However always remember that in chaos, the Lord is always there and in total charge of everything. PEACE and SECURITY is the cry for total lockdowns and China’s social credits system. The masses cannot be trusted, they are stupid, worthless useless eaters and most need to be done away with according to Bill Gates and Soros Inc. Then we have La Palma that is now getting much worse – VERY MUCH WORSE, and the question now is, what is really going on under the entire Canary Island Group – are we looking at a Super Volcano deep down and much more… —Stewart Best
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The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
----------------------
Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 and #2]:
https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/
------------------------
Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.LightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923
Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org
------------------------
Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
So here we are on September 24th, folks, and anyone with eyes to see and ears to hear knows “something is going on here, but what it is ain’t exactly clear”. But we now know the RICH MEN OF THE EARTH are now very afraid their plans for world extermination may backfire, and they may be throwing their gold and silver into the streets as a witness against them and their plans but before they are exterminated themselves they will do a lot of damage. However always remember that in chaos, the Lord is always there and in total charge of everything. PEACE and SECURITY is the cry for total lockdowns and China’s social credits system. The masses cannot be trusted, they are stupid, worthless useless eaters and most need to be done away with according to Bill Gates and Soros Inc. Then we have La Palma that is now getting much worse – VERY MUCH WORSE, and the question now is, what is really going on under the entire Canary Island Group – are we looking at a Super Volcano deep down and much more… —Stewart Best
-----------------------
The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
----------------------
Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 and #2]:
https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/
------------------------
Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.LightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923
Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org
------------------------
Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
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