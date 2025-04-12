Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation as of 12 April 2025

👮‍♂️ The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥 In Belgorod direction, units of the Sever Group of Forces engaged formations of two mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and two territorial defence brigades close to Malaya Rybitsa, Mikhailovskoye, Miropolskoye, Krasnopolye, and Ugroyedy (Sumy region).

📍 In Kharkov direction, Russian troops inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of one mechanised brigade and one motorised infantry brigade of the AFU close to Kazachya Lopan and Volchansk (Kharkov region).

▪️ The AFU losses were up to 75 troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, five motor vehicles, and five field artillery guns.

📍 The Zapad Group of Forces' units improved the tactical situation along the front line. Russian troops hit formations of two mechanised brigades, one mountain assault brigade of the AFU, and one territorial defence brigade Kupyansk, Radkovka, Novaya Kruglyakovka (Kharkov region), Novoye, Yampol, Kirovsk (Donetsk People's Republic), and Makeyevka (Lugansk People's Republic).

▪️ The AFU losses were more than 250 troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, eight motor vehicles, and three artillery guns. Three electronic warfare stations and three ammunition depots were destroyed.

📍 The Yug Group of Forces' units improved the tactical situation. Russian troops launched attacks on two mechanised brigades, one mountain assault brigade, one artillery brigade of the AFU, one territorial defence brigade, one National Guard brigade, and the Azov special forces brigade near Nikiforovka, Tarasovka, Slavyansk, Chasov Yar, Belaya Gora, Verkhnekamenskoye, Konstantinovka, and Shcherbinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The AFU losses were more than 310 troops, eight armoured fighting vehicles, including three U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, 18 motor vehicles, and four field artillery guns. One electronic warfare station and two ammunition depots were neutralised.

📍 The Tsentr Group of Forces' units took more advantageous lines and positions. Russian troops inflicted fire damage on formations of three mechanised brigades, one UAV brigade, one assault regiment, one marine brigade, and one National Guard brigade near Zverevo, Kotlino, Krasnoarmeysk, Kotlyarovka, Bogdanovka, Udachnoye, and Alekseyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The AFU losses were up to 440 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, including one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, five pickup trucks, and five field artillery guns, including U.S.-made 155-mm Paladin and French-made Caesar self-propelled artillery systems.

↗️ Units of the Vostok Group of Forces continued advancing into the depth of enemy defences. Russian troops hit manpower and hardware of one mechanised brigade, one air assault brigade, one mountain assault brigade of the AFU, one marine brigade near Bogatyr, Poddubnoye, Otradnoye, Shevchenko, Volnoye Pole (Donetsk People's Republic), Volchye, and Filiya (Dnepropetrovsk region).

▪️ The AFU losses were more than 155 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, and four field artillery guns, including one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer. One POL depot was destroyed.

📍 The Dnepr Group of Forces' units took more advantageous lines and positions. Russian troops hit formations of one mountain assault brigade of the AFU and two territorial defence brigades near Novodanilovka, Pavlovka (Zaporozhye region), Dneprovskoye, and Antonovka (Kherson region).

▪️ The AFU losses were up to 60 troops, one infantry fighting vehicle, five motor vehicles, one electronic warfare station, two ammunition depots, and one materiel depot.

✈️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces engaged the aviation enterprise of the Ukrainian military industry, the infrastructure of a military airfield and an air harbour of the AFU, workshops for repair of armoured vehicles and assembly of unmanned aerial vehicles, ammunition and missile depots as well as temporary deployment areas of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 153 areas.

🎯 Air defence systems shot down six JDAM guided bombs, five HIMARS MLRS projectiles, and 154 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

📊 In total, since the beginning of the special military operation the AFU lost:

▫️ 660 aircraft,

▫️ 283 helicopters,

▫️ 51,128 unmanned aerial vehicles,

▫️ 601 anti-aircraft missile systems,

▫️ 22,811 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles,

▫️ 1,534 MLRS combat vehicles,

▫️ 23,518 field artillery guns and mortars,

▫️ 34,010 units of support military vehicles.

