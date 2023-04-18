The new guinea-pig principle | www.kla.tv/25802

The short version of Kla.TV founder Ivo Sasek’s ‘Address to the Nations’ calls for worldwide democratic decisions as we have never experienced before. With the new guinea-pig principle, the “Frankensteins” are first obliged to try out their grub themselves for at least 20 years.



👉 https://kla.tv/25802





▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬



Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en



▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬





As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -

Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en



