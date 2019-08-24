ALERT: HOLY HELL! Louisiana Republican Just Made EVERY Lib BEYOND FURIOUS With New TV Commercial

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Published on Aug 23, 2019
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William Davis from The Daily Caller reports, Louisiana Republican Gubernatorial candidate Ralph Abraham dropped an advertisement Thursday titled “truth,” as he seeks to unseat incumbent Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards.