FDA DID NOT APPROVE PFIZER. LISTEN CAREFULLY.

Steve Bannon speaks to the inventor of the mRNA jab, Dr Robert Malone on the legality of Pfizer vaxxine."If you can't convince them. Confuse them"President Harry S Truman.Update:-Courtesy of Steve BannonMore:-(UK Law re: Consent to Medication for Under 16's)OVERALL CONCLUSION:-A child under 16 may only consent to the use of medication intended to suppress puberty where he or she is competent to understand the nature of the treatment. That includes an understanding of the immediate and long-term consequences of the treatment, the limited evidence available as to its efficacy or purpose, the fact that the vast majority of patients proceed to the use of cross-sex hormones, and its potential life changing consequences for a child. There will be enormous difficulties in a child under 16 understanding and weighing up this information and deciding whether to consent to the use of puberty blocking medication. It is highly unlikely that a child aged 13 or under would be competent to give consent to the administration of puberty blockers. It is doubtful that a child aged 14 or 15 could understand and weigh the long-term risks and consequences of the administration of puberty blockers.In respect of young persons aged 16 and over, the legal position is that there is a presumption that they have the ability to consent to medical treatment. Given the long-term consequences of the clinical interventions at issue in this case, and given that the treatment is as yet innovative and experimental, we recognise that clinicians may well regard these as cases where the authorisation of the court should be sought prior to commencing the clinical treatment.We have granted a declaration to reflect the terms of this judgment.