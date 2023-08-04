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Even Scientists Are Perplexed By the Weather!
Cary Life Coaching
Cary Life Coaching
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75 views • August 04, 2023

The End Times Update - August 3, 2023:

-- All the weather changes have scientists scratching their heads!

--  How to reconcile the creation story with a 15 million old "dead volcano"...

-- Top military experts are warning the electrical grid is in danger of being hacked...

-- The International Monetary Fund [IMF] is now promoting digital currency...worldwide!

-- The United Nations is now promoting digital ID...worldwide!

-- Worldcoin [a universal digital currency and digital ID] is rolling out!

Current headlines on topics like this that fulfill Biblical prophecies can be good for affirming our faith!

ALL END TIMES UPDATES ARE FREE. Now you can easily connect the dots between Biblical prophecies and new headlines [current events]. This session includes headlines on...wars...volcanos...earthquakes...famines...false prophets...a new global economy....etc...

Please feel welcome to check out our YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/c/DCary ...and click the SUBSCRIBE button if interested in receiving FREE WEEKLY END TIMES UPDATES...

THIS WEEK'S ENCOURAGING WORD: [From Skip Heitzig, Harbingers Daily, July 23, 2023 - 'The Culmination Of All Redemptive History: When Jesus Takes Over The World He Himself Created'] "Jesus' return is anticipated all throughout Scripture. Revelation 19, which describes Jesus' second coming, says, "The essence of prophecy is to give a clear witness for Jesus" (v. 10, NLT). In other words, Jesus Christ is the star on the center stage of the theater of biblical prophecy."

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preppingsurvivaliceprophecychangeclimateearthquakeshurricaneswarmingweatherstormstornadopropheciesoceanprepared
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