https://gettr.com/post/p2fsrw1459e

04/29/2023 Wayne Dupree show: The NFSC group is who Americans should be. Especially when Miles Guo was taken away from freedom and freedom of voice, they just stood up for Miles Guo, and aren't backing down. I really admire them, because they are who we were. Around 2020 when they founded the New Federal State of China, more and more information about infiltration of the CCP became mainstream.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





04/29/2023 Wayne Dupree show: 新中国联邦人是美国人应该有的样子。特别是在郭文贵被剥夺人身自由及言论自由时，他们为郭文贵挺身而出，没有退缩。我确实很钦佩他们，因为他们就是我们曾经的样子。在2020年他们建立新中国联邦后，越来越多有关中共渗透的信息正成为主流信息。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





