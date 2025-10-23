BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
ZeroHedge Spars With NATO Chief In The Oval Office Over Failed Ukraine Policy
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10120 followers
Follow
133 views • 1 day ago

I asked the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, how he justifies prolonging a war that only 23% of Ukrainians want to fight (per Gallup).

During their late afternoon press conference in the Oval Office, President Trump and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte fielded questions from the media, including from ZeroHedge White House correspondent Liam Cosgrove. 

It was our chance to put Rutte in the hot seat amid ratcheting dangerous escalation in what has clearly long been a proxy war in Ukraine - with what Trump would in that moment call a "fair question" - and the NATO chief appeared to struggle to answer, but also dodged a key follow-up. Cosgrove first highlighted a "massive collapse" in Ukrainian public support for the war. "People view your coming here as lobbying the US government to continue its involvement in the war... but Ukrainians themselves don't want to fight the war so how do you justify that morally?" 

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/high-casualty-russian-attack-ukraine-nato-chief-washington#google_vignette

https://x.com/cosgrove_iv/status/1981122732189536567

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
mark ruttesecretary general of natowarmonger puppet
