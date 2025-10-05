© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Greta Thunberg to be DEPORTED from Israel tomorrow — sent to Greece
Along with 165 other Gaza flotilla activists — I24 News
Greek govt sending a plane to pick them up from Israeli prison
VIDEO: Moment Greta was taken into custody on the flotilla.
Update next morning, Oct 6th:
Greta Thunberg and 170 other activists of the "Sumud" flotilla have been deported from Israel to Greece and Slovakia — Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs