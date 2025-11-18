© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ex-Pfizer executive Dr. Mike Yeadon:
"There was no pandemic, and the lie was maintained in order to inject... 5.5 billion people with an intentionally dangerous substance, 17 million of whom have died so far."
Source @Real Wide Awake Media
