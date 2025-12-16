BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
TRAGEDY OF WICKEDNESS | 12-16-2025
Coach Dave LIVE
Coach Dave LIVE
Show #2560 Show Notes:


Wes Allison    https://youtu.be/gL4EVghZ2KQ?si=VJYw0a3tMCqGII-A

Trump statement    President Trump reacts to deaths of Rob and Michelle Reiner | Crime | kten.com


Rejoice   Proverbs 11:10 KJV - When it goeth well with the righteous, - Bible Gateway

TRUMP IS NOT SAVED!!   Trump on Reiner  Bing Videos

Wicked people   What Does the Bible Say About Evil And Wicked People?

Death of the wicked   29 Bible verses about Death Of The Wicked

Millstone  Luke 17:2 Explained: The Message of the Millstone - filmed in Israel

Luke 17: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=luke%2017&version=KJV

characteristics of the Wicked: https://sunshynegray.com/characteristics-of-a-wicked-person/

Jeremiah 17: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=jer%2017&version=KJV


Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.


Video Archive Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV

Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event

Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate

Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop

