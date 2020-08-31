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Davos Connection And The Great Reset
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320 views • August 31, 2020
What if I told you that Bill Gates, Gretta Fonberg, Al Gore, George Soros, Prince Charles and Cardinal Turkson were meeting in the mountains to plot a Global New Order to be established on the back of the Covid-19 Pandemic? An outrageous movie plot, or is it absolutely true? With Michael Matt from The Editor’s Desk.
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