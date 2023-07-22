The Big Change is About to Happen

In case these links has been cut, click on this link to get all the links:

https://a-c-t-s.net/The%20Big%20Change/The%20Big%20Change%20-%20Links%20-%20French%20and%20English.odt





The salvation prayer will be on our website at

https://a-c-t-s.net/salvation-road.php#gsc.tab=0,





and if you still want to follow Satan then go to

https://a-c-t-s.net/Q%20and%20A%20-%20Part%2003.php#gsc.tab=0





Our website is: www.a-c-t-s.net





Other websites that can help you open your eyes, and heart.





My website is: https://a-c-t-s.net/





https://a-c-t-s.net/Topic01.php

Gifts of the Holy Spirit





More videos on:

https://www.youtube.com/@ministerclaude/videos

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/claudel

https://rumble.com/user/ClaudeBLE

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Yq8ohJHDk58y/





Here are some links that can blow your mind:





https://a-c-t-s.net/rapturecompilation/





https://www.youtube.com/@S4C2010/featured





https://a-c-t-s.net/Rapture-Life%20or%20Death/Rapture%20-%20Life%20or%20Death.odt





Here is the video, https://a-c-t-s.net/Rapture-Life%20or%20Death/index.php





My email is [email protected]





To insert sub-titles https://clideo.com/add-subtitles-to-video





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JGutFGX1RKQ&list=WL&index=1&t=4s&ab_channel=S4CGlobalCommunityChurch%2CSoldiersForChrist





This link to Pastor Brett has also Prophecy Videos updated every month

https://www.youtube.com/@AtheyCreek/videos





Pastor JD Faraq has Prophecy updated every Sunday morning

https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21zLys4Mnl4cDhmP2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=







