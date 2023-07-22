Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Big Change is About to Happen
channel image
JUT20Bright
2 Subscribers
244 views
Published Yesterday

In case these links has been cut, click on this link to get all the links:

https://a-c-t-s.net/The%20Big%20Change/The%20Big%20Change%20-%20Links%20-%20French%20and%20English.odt


The salvation prayer will be on our website at

https://a-c-t-s.net/salvation-road.php#gsc.tab=0,


and if you still want to follow Satan then go to

https://a-c-t-s.net/Q%20and%20A%20-%20Part%2003.php#gsc.tab=0


Our website is: www.a-c-t-s.net


Other websites that can help you open your eyes, and heart.


My website is: https://a-c-t-s.net/


https://a-c-t-s.net/Topic01.php

Gifts of the Holy Spirit


More videos on:

https://www.youtube.com/@ministerclaude/videos

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/claudel

https://rumble.com/user/ClaudeBLE

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Yq8ohJHDk58y/


Here are some links that can blow your mind:


https://a-c-t-s.net/rapturecompilation/


https://www.youtube.com/@S4C2010/featured


https://a-c-t-s.net/Rapture-Life%20or%20Death/Rapture%20-%20Life%20or%20Death.odt


Here is the video, https://a-c-t-s.net/Rapture-Life%20or%20Death/index.php


My email is [email protected]


To insert sub-titles https://clideo.com/add-subtitles-to-video


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JGutFGX1RKQ&list=WL&index=1&t=4s&ab_channel=S4CGlobalCommunityChurch%2CSoldiersForChrist


This link to Pastor Brett has also Prophecy Videos updated every month

https://www.youtube.com/@AtheyCreek/videos


Pastor JD Faraq has Prophecy updated every Sunday morning

https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21zLys4Mnl4cDhmP2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=



Keywords
rapturechangetime-is-short

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket