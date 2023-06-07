Saint Michael the Archangels Message to Luz de Maria for June 6, 2023

Quo Vadis





Beloved children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ.





Beloved children of Our Queen and Mother of the End Times, by Divine Will I come to you.





AT THIS MOMENT IT IS URGENT THAT YOU HAVE THE CERTAINTY who EACH ONE OF YOU IS IN PARTICULAR.





EVERY HUMAN CREATURE SHOULD KNOW who HE IS AND MUST KNOW HIMSELF.





So many human creatures locked in their human ego prevent themselves from seeing themselves in the constant error in which they live.





It is necessary that, in those calls to review yourself internally, make NOW the true and real purpose of scrutinizing your interior:





What is in it?





What is your commitment to Christ?





What are their feelings, their desires, their behavior and their morals?





I call you, not to look at your ego, but at your behavior towards your neighbor:





What is your degree of love for your neighbor and your commitment to your neighbor?





Are they creatures of good or creatures of evil?





How much good dwells in you?





What is the quality of his work and action?





Beloved children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ:





As creatures belonging to this generation, you have not faced evil as strongly as previous generations.





The pestilence of sin resides in the Antichrist, the wickedness that he possesses comes from hell itself; therefore, anger and persecution come from the one who totally dominates him.





The Antichrist has a great personality and cunning to drag the masses and convince them since he does not cause panic, but attraction through lies and deceit.





He is making treaties with some earthly powers of darkness to create chaos in humanity and separate the creature from the Lord and his God from him; establishing a new religion, and hindering the aid of mutual food, health and economic aid between countries; achieving that humanity surrenders easily to Him to obtain what it needs, and to survive without thinking about eternal salvation.





THE ECONOMY COLLAPSES IN SEQUENCE.





From one moment to the next you will be forced to acquire what is necessary until it falls, since when the economy falls it will fall everywhere.





You live in the distractions of the mundane and far from love for the Most Holy Trinity and for Our Queen and Mother.





Even so, out of love for His children, He grants them:





TO THOSE who PREVIOUSLY CONFESSED THEIR SINS WITH TRUE REPENTANCE, ON JUNE 15 OUR QUEEN AND MOTHER WILL GIVE THEM THE GRACE OF A GREATER LOVE TOWARDS THE HOLY TRINITY AND TOWARDS THEIR BROTHERS, IN PREPARATION FOR THEM TO FACE THE TRIALS THAT ALREADY EXIST ON EARTH AND THAT WILL BE Bigger EVERY TIME.





I bless you,





Saint Michael the Archangel.





The following COMMENTARY comes from LUZ DE MARÍA.





Brothers and Sisters:





The call of this Message is to keep our conscience in a state of alert and to remember that spirituality is necessary in these times, in which, without knowing God, it will be impossible to recognize the adversary and his deceptions.





Let us thank the Holy Trinity and Our Queen and Mother for such a great blessing and in preparation for this June 15th, let us first go to the Sacrament of Confession, confessing our sins "with true repentance. "





Amen.





