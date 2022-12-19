Chuck Missler - The Rapture - Part 1

Chuck Missler, with a natural aptitude for all things technical, became a ham radio operator at the young age of nine and became an airplane pilot when he was just a teen. As a high-school student, Chuck constructed a computer in the family garage.

After high-school, Missler planned to pursue a degree in electrical engineering at Stanford University but a Congressional appointment to the United States Naval Academy at Annapolis interrupted his plans. Upon graduating with honors, Chuck received his commission in the Air Force. After completing flight training, he met and married Nancy. Chuck joined the Missile Program and eventually became Branch Chief of the Department of Guided Missiles at Lowry Air Force Base.

Nancy Missler studied art at UCLA. In 1956, she and Chuck met on a blind date and then married the following year. Nancy became a Christian, and she devoted herself to raising their four children, Chip, Mark, Lisa and Michelle.

Upon leaving the military and moving into the private sector, Chuck took a job as a systems engineer with a large aerospace firm while continuing his education to earn a master’s degree in engineering, at UCLA. Soon after, in 1966, Chuck established the first international computer network for Ford Motor Company.

Through the years, Chuck was involved in organizing corporate deals; serving on the board of directors for many companies; and rescuing companies in all types of financial trouble including, but not limited to, Chapter 11. In the 1970s, while still in the corporate world, Chuck led weekly Bible studies at the 30,000-member Calvary Chapel Costa Mesa, in California. In 1973, He and Nancy established Koinonia House, an organization devoted to encouraging people to study the Bible.

As the result of a merger, Chuck became the chairman of a small, publicly owned development company which made a multi-billion dollar agreement with the Soviet Union to supply personal computers to their 143,000 schools. Unfortunately, unforeseen circumstances arose and the venture failed. The Misslers lost everything, including their home, automobiles and insurance.







