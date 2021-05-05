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26. The Great Deception: There Will Be Blood - Part 2/3
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201 views • May 05, 2021
Today we continue our topic of the DNA to expose to you what the elite truly are and what their ultimate goal is.
http://el.saianarchy.com/blood2/
https://youtu.be/avNUOw97DEg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=avNUOw97DEg
http://el.saianarchy.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/EL_TheBloodlines.pdf
https://el.saianarchy.com/blood1
Inside GMO Transgenics and Cloning:
https://youtu.be/CL4z9HUI2IY
https://web.archive.org/web/20150919053300/
http:/www.offthegridnews.com/off-grid-foods/whistleblower-top-govt-scientist-reverses-and-denounces-gmo-crops/
https://web.archive.org/web/20150919053300/
http://www.offthegridnews.com/off-grid-foods/whistleblower-top-govt-scientist-reverses-and-denounces-gmo-crops/
https://youtu.be/RQkQXyiynYs
https://web.archive.org/web/20181014201107/
http://healthimpactnews.com/2014/cdc-whistleblower-comes-forward-admits-coverup-on-vaccine-link-to-autism/
https://web.archive.org/web/20140914151549/
http:/endtimelect.com/2014/05/01/illuminati-whistleblower-donald-marshal-on-human-cloning-centers-vril-lizards-and-microchipping/
https://web.archive.org/web/20160410090733/
http:/www.nytimes.com/2015/06/02/health/devious-defecator-case-tests-genetics-law.html
https://web.archive.org/web/20160410090733/
http:/www.nytimes.com/2015/06/02/health/devious-defecator-case-tests-genetics-law.html
https://web.archive.org/web/20180221003331/
https:/wakeup-world.com/2017/08/31/total-individual-control-technology-insider-exposes-how-you-your-dna-being-targeted/
https://web.archive.org/web/20191215114948/
https:/www.washingtonpost.com/local/crime/fbi-notifies-crime-labs-of-errors-used-in-dna-match-calculations-since-1999/2015/05/29/f04234fc-0591-11e5-8bda-c7b4e9a8f7ac_story.html
https://web.archive.org/web/20170227080257/
http:/www.browardpalmbeach.com/news/bso-crime-lab-could-be-mishandling-crucial-dna-evidence-whistleblower-says-7881208
https://web.archive.org/web/20170714031408/
https:/www.whistleblower.org/blog/093005-once-again-un-whistleblower-jeopardy
https://web.archive.org/web/20120204040849/
http:/pdr.autono.net/GENECOPS1299.html
https://web.archive.org/web/20160921161846/
http:/thesciencepost.com/fbi-secretly-collecting-your-dna-says-whistleblower/
Why We Are Seeing So Much Chaos in the World
https://youtu.be/zecuuBjoQKY
https://web.archive.org/web/20191215115428/
https:/truthserumnews.com/tag/d-wave-systems/
https://web.archive.org/web/20190208043143/
https:/www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/chelsea-manning-dna-art_us_595cf03de4b0da2c73264c1c
https://web.archive.org/web/20171105125311/
https:/deepmind.com/blog/alphago-zero-learning-scratch/
https://web.archive.org/web/20180306194102/
https:/deepmind.com/blog/alphago-zero-learning-scratch/
https://youtu.be/Ho4761LsOgs
https://web.archive.org/web/20180618094840/
http:/2045.com/articles/31277.html
https://web.archive.org/web/20170905080933/
http:/gizmodo.com/5825564/artificial-intelligence-created-using-human-dna
https://web.archive.org/web/20170607015044/
http:/genelex.com/patients/
https://www.technologyreview.com/2017/09/19/149089/artificial-human-embryos-are-coming-and-no-one-knows-how-to-handle-them/
https://web.archive.org/web/20191215120303/
https:/supersoldiertalk.com/whistleblower-top-secret-genetic-enhancement-mind-control-program/
https://web.archive.org/web/20170226012729/
http:/www.declassifieddocuments.com/2016/10/targeted-individual-whistleblower-omnisense.html
https://web.archive.org/web/20160321111138/
https:/www.scientificamerican.com/article/how-to-use-light-to-control-the-brain/
https://web.archive.org/web/20180725192502/
http://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2017/03/dna-mark-of-the-beast-hive-minds-project-blue-beam-3491749.html
MUSIC:
https://youtu.be/c21f6zhQHuY
https://youtu.be/bJTSEPD25us
CO.AG
https://youtu.be/8ZuTM0lfswU
https://youtu.be/Am9W87owzJo
https://youtu.be/f9WOpAWmLiY
https://youtu.be/wUkm4Djcbw8
https://youtu.be/RhhUi0hYatg
Ramin Djawadi
https://youtu.be/-ZuMay8RyvY
https://youtu.be/x2Ug57aljwY
Michael Giacchino
https://youtu.be/InC_T2FjvL0
http://el.saianarchy.com/blood2/
https://youtu.be/avNUOw97DEg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=avNUOw97DEg
http://el.saianarchy.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/EL_TheBloodlines.pdf
https://el.saianarchy.com/blood1
Inside GMO Transgenics and Cloning:
https://youtu.be/CL4z9HUI2IY
https://web.archive.org/web/20150919053300/
http:/www.offthegridnews.com/off-grid-foods/whistleblower-top-govt-scientist-reverses-and-denounces-gmo-crops/
https://web.archive.org/web/20150919053300/
http://www.offthegridnews.com/off-grid-foods/whistleblower-top-govt-scientist-reverses-and-denounces-gmo-crops/
https://youtu.be/RQkQXyiynYs
https://web.archive.org/web/20181014201107/
http://healthimpactnews.com/2014/cdc-whistleblower-comes-forward-admits-coverup-on-vaccine-link-to-autism/
https://web.archive.org/web/20140914151549/
http:/endtimelect.com/2014/05/01/illuminati-whistleblower-donald-marshal-on-human-cloning-centers-vril-lizards-and-microchipping/
https://web.archive.org/web/20160410090733/
http:/www.nytimes.com/2015/06/02/health/devious-defecator-case-tests-genetics-law.html
https://web.archive.org/web/20160410090733/
http:/www.nytimes.com/2015/06/02/health/devious-defecator-case-tests-genetics-law.html
https://web.archive.org/web/20180221003331/
https:/wakeup-world.com/2017/08/31/total-individual-control-technology-insider-exposes-how-you-your-dna-being-targeted/
https://web.archive.org/web/20191215114948/
https:/www.washingtonpost.com/local/crime/fbi-notifies-crime-labs-of-errors-used-in-dna-match-calculations-since-1999/2015/05/29/f04234fc-0591-11e5-8bda-c7b4e9a8f7ac_story.html
https://web.archive.org/web/20170227080257/
http:/www.browardpalmbeach.com/news/bso-crime-lab-could-be-mishandling-crucial-dna-evidence-whistleblower-says-7881208
https://web.archive.org/web/20170714031408/
https:/www.whistleblower.org/blog/093005-once-again-un-whistleblower-jeopardy
https://web.archive.org/web/20120204040849/
http:/pdr.autono.net/GENECOPS1299.html
https://web.archive.org/web/20160921161846/
http:/thesciencepost.com/fbi-secretly-collecting-your-dna-says-whistleblower/
Why We Are Seeing So Much Chaos in the World
https://youtu.be/zecuuBjoQKY
https://web.archive.org/web/20191215115428/
https:/truthserumnews.com/tag/d-wave-systems/
https://web.archive.org/web/20190208043143/
https:/www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/chelsea-manning-dna-art_us_595cf03de4b0da2c73264c1c
https://web.archive.org/web/20171105125311/
https:/deepmind.com/blog/alphago-zero-learning-scratch/
https://web.archive.org/web/20180306194102/
https:/deepmind.com/blog/alphago-zero-learning-scratch/
https://youtu.be/Ho4761LsOgs
https://web.archive.org/web/20180618094840/
http:/2045.com/articles/31277.html
https://web.archive.org/web/20170905080933/
http:/gizmodo.com/5825564/artificial-intelligence-created-using-human-dna
https://web.archive.org/web/20170607015044/
http:/genelex.com/patients/
https://www.technologyreview.com/2017/09/19/149089/artificial-human-embryos-are-coming-and-no-one-knows-how-to-handle-them/
https://web.archive.org/web/20191215120303/
https:/supersoldiertalk.com/whistleblower-top-secret-genetic-enhancement-mind-control-program/
https://web.archive.org/web/20170226012729/
http:/www.declassifieddocuments.com/2016/10/targeted-individual-whistleblower-omnisense.html
https://web.archive.org/web/20160321111138/
https:/www.scientificamerican.com/article/how-to-use-light-to-control-the-brain/
https://web.archive.org/web/20180725192502/
http://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2017/03/dna-mark-of-the-beast-hive-minds-project-blue-beam-3491749.html
MUSIC:
https://youtu.be/c21f6zhQHuY
https://youtu.be/bJTSEPD25us
CO.AG
https://youtu.be/8ZuTM0lfswU
https://youtu.be/Am9W87owzJo
https://youtu.be/f9WOpAWmLiY
https://youtu.be/wUkm4Djcbw8
https://youtu.be/RhhUi0hYatg
Ramin Djawadi
https://youtu.be/-ZuMay8RyvY
https://youtu.be/x2Ug57aljwY
Michael Giacchino
https://youtu.be/InC_T2FjvL0
Keywords
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