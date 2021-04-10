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HIGH SPIRITS - HAUNTED BY LOVE
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10 views • April 10, 2021
Another beautiful video i made 4 years ago.
There's a glow in the shadows
And the silence is sweet
As the moonlight shimmers
And a peaceful night sleeps
But down below the streets
My darkness is complete
The years have passed away
But the tears remain
LIKE A GHOST IN THE NIGHT
I'M HAUNTED BY LOVE THAT WILL NEVER DIE!
AND NOBODY KNOWS HOW MUCH I CRY
Now i'm trapped in a corner
Down a hole in the ground
Like a late- night secret
I was lost and never found
It seems like yesterday
You took my heart away
Was this your destiny?
To abandon me?
LIKE A GHOST IN THE NIGHT
I'M HAUNTED BY LOVE THAT WILL NEVER DIE!
AND NOBODY KNOWS HOW MUCH I CRY
Oh no,oh no
How i wanted you to stay!
Oh no,oh no
But somehow you got away.........................
That's how i survive
How i survive tonight
And that's allright.........................
music and lyrics by HIGH SPIRITS!
There's a glow in the shadows
And the silence is sweet
As the moonlight shimmers
And a peaceful night sleeps
But down below the streets
My darkness is complete
The years have passed away
But the tears remain
LIKE A GHOST IN THE NIGHT
I'M HAUNTED BY LOVE THAT WILL NEVER DIE!
AND NOBODY KNOWS HOW MUCH I CRY
Now i'm trapped in a corner
Down a hole in the ground
Like a late- night secret
I was lost and never found
It seems like yesterday
You took my heart away
Was this your destiny?
To abandon me?
LIKE A GHOST IN THE NIGHT
I'M HAUNTED BY LOVE THAT WILL NEVER DIE!
AND NOBODY KNOWS HOW MUCH I CRY
Oh no,oh no
How i wanted you to stay!
Oh no,oh no
But somehow you got away.........................
That's how i survive
How i survive tonight
And that's allright.........................
music and lyrics by HIGH SPIRITS!
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