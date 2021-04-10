HIGH SPIRITS - HAUNTED BY LOVE

Another beautiful video i made 4 years ago.



There's a glow in the shadows

And the silence is sweet

As the moonlight shimmers

And a peaceful night sleeps

But down below the streets

My darkness is complete

The years have passed away



But the tears remain



LIKE A GHOST IN THE NIGHT

I'M HAUNTED BY LOVE THAT WILL NEVER DIE!

AND NOBODY KNOWS HOW MUCH I CRY



Now i'm trapped in a corner

Down a hole in the ground

Like a late- night secret

I was lost and never found

It seems like yesterday

You took my heart away

Was this your destiny?

To abandon me?



LIKE A GHOST IN THE NIGHT

I'M HAUNTED BY LOVE THAT WILL NEVER DIE!

AND NOBODY KNOWS HOW MUCH I CRY



Oh no,oh no

How i wanted you to stay!

Oh no,oh no

But somehow you got away.........................



That's how i survive

How i survive tonight

And that's allright.........................

music and lyrics by HIGH SPIRITS!