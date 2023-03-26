European Babylonian Singularity

On March 23, 2023, Pope Francis spoke before COMECE, which is the Commission of the Episcopates of the European Union. He stated that European unity cannot be uniform, but that it needed to be a unity recognizing the singularities of the peoples and cultures in Europe. He said the two dreams of Europe's founding fathers were for unity and peace. He wanted his church to help inspire this, but also repeatedly pointed to history. Europe's history involved the ancient Roman Empire and what has been called the 'Holy Roman Empire.' Have Greco-Roman Catholics pushed the idea of a future 'Holy Roman Empire' over the centuries? Even though that empire died, could that be consistent with passages in Revelation 13? Does the Bible warn about a coming Babylonian singularity, being led by one who will promise peace? Is some type of a Babylonian church-state alliance prophesied in the Bible? Is Europe to reorganize after the four horsemen of the Apocalypse begin their rides? Will this turn out well for the USA, UK, or Europe? Is there any good news? What about the return of Jesus? Dr. Thiel and Steve Dupuie address these matters.





