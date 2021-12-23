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Trump BOOED After Saying He Got His COVID Vaccine Booster Shot
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54 views • December 23, 2021
Trump BOOED After Saying He Got His COVID Vaccine Booster Shot
NewsNation Now
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7hNqoQ8T4d0
Bill O’Reilly: Reports Trump 'booed' by crowd over Covid booster exaggerated | Dan Abrams Live
NewsNation Now
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7hNqoQ8T4d0
Bill O’Reilly: Reports Trump 'booed' by crowd over Covid booster exaggerated | Dan Abrams Live
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