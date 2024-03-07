Unlocking the Secrets of the Sirius B Wisdom Keepers and the Blue Ray Frequency of Consciousness

🌟🌟🌟Please join us in this new quest, the Wheel of the Year workshop series, where we will remember the Original Creation Magick together again in powerful ways: https://www.disruptnowprogram.com/wheel-of-the-year-workshops





How is Sirius B, Great White Lions, the Cosmic Mother and the Blue Ray Frequency connected?





In this video, we’ll traverse into the mystical mosaic of the Sirius B lineages and the Blue Ray frequency, or Blue Ray consciousness. This weaves and connects into other races, and consciousness streams, and many of us are here with the sacred missions to bring lost wisdom back and to uncover truths that were hidden or veiled behind distortions and inversions.





Originating from distant realms and timelines, this is all connected into being Earth Guardians, so we’ll dive deeper into Sirius B, the majestic Great White Lions, and the revered Mother Races of the Blue Ray.

~~~~~~

🌟 Are you feeling like you need to know HOW to unlock your Divine Innate Gifts and UNBLOCK more within to unleash them? If so, check out Tap Into Your Magick as it could be a key to help you along your awakening way: https://www.tapintoyourmagick.com/





🔥 Subscribe to my newsletter for announcements, upcoming podcast episodes, events, etc.: https://www.disruptnowprogram.com/join-the-newsletter





🌟 Subscribe to this channel 🌟

https://www.youtube.com/@awakeningmagick





🌟 If you'd like tips to activate + build your Sacred Mission in the world, check out my other channel https://www.youtube.com/@TeamGuCreative





🌀Grab this guide to Tap Into Your Unique Magick and Mastery, Learn to Let Go and Heal. Dissolve the old energies and awaken the new! Go here: https://bit.ly/GiveawayFreeGuideLearntoLetGoandHeal





✨ Connect with The Awakening Magick Community ✨





🔮TELEGRAM: https://t.me/AwakeningMagick





Here's how we help you launch your mission!





✨Strategic & Creative Support for all of you Heart-Based Business Owners around the world: https://www.teamgu.com/





✨ Helping you to stop suppressing your divine gifts, and healing to allow the dissolving of the old energies to awaken the new in the DisrUPt Now Programs & Podcast: https://www.awakeningmagick.com/