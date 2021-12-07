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Spacebusters: Copenhagen Tartaria (WTF are Tartaria? Research!)(Reloaded)[30.01.2019]
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442 views • December 07, 2021
Note: I also 'wake up' and learn every day since this influenza 'virus' shoot the whole world down simultaneously marts 11, 2020 :)
Spacebusters: "Did you know Copenhagen has thousands of Tartarian antiquetech buildings and multiple star forts within star forts? Come with us on a magical tour of our forgotten mud flood city." Note: Mud Flood City ???
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Next:
February 2, 2021 - Tartaria and the Mud Flood
Some claim that all of world history is a coverup for the mighty ancient nation of Tartaria.
In recent years, a new alternative world history claim has arisen from the Internet — and it's a doozy. It revolves around an alleged worldwide cataclysm believed by adherents to have taken place sometime in the 1800s, a disaster that wiped out a worldwide advanced civilization and allowed the nations as we know them today to rise up.
The event was a "mud flood" in which several meters of mud washed in and buried the ground levels of houses and buildings everywhere. Those cities and towns that were partially buried constituted the worldwide advanced civilization called Tartaria, which had free wireless energy and was populated — at least in part — by giants.
It was a civilization "reset": out with the old, in with the new; and that "new" civilization is us. If this sounds too silly to be worth anyone's time to even listen to, then consider the fact that of all the hundreds of topic suggestions in the Skeptoid queue, this is the one that I chose for this week.
And I chose it for good reason, so attend. https://skeptoid.com/episodes/4765
Mu Spacebuster videos: https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20osb%C3%B8l%20spacebusters&;kind=video&sort=new
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"The Past Is Hidden To Keep You Ignorant |The Old World Order & Tartaria Empire [21 Dec 2018]
Our history is not what we been lead to believe! In fact, it is an outright lie.
And over the last few thousand years, someone, some group or something has warped our own history.
Versions of the past have been mistranslated, changed, altered, twisted and skewed to fit into someone else's version of reality. The past is hidden to keep you Ignorant.
Not just about subjects like The Tartaria Empire and the end of the old world order (owo). But we’ve been an entirely false idea of what humanity was then and could be today.
Video Courtesy of Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA/featured
Project Knowledge
3.66K subscribers
https://youtu.be/VzG3d0L4Wv8
https://youtu.be/VzG3d0L4Wv8
bodhi_mantra
https://ugetube.com/watch/the-past-is-hidden-to-keep-you-ignorant-the-old-world-order-tartaria-empire_CyDZ4SRELp3x4Nf.html
---
Source:
Spacebusters
24K subscribers
10,801 views • Jan 30, 2019
https://youtu.be/HMxkEtbAqo0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLFL5kXWuv66Uh9tWJYi2A/videos
Source;
Kim Osbøl - 4038 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mP3O1f2S7f86/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/
Spacebusters: "Did you know Copenhagen has thousands of Tartarian antiquetech buildings and multiple star forts within star forts? Come with us on a magical tour of our forgotten mud flood city." Note: Mud Flood City ???
--
Next:
February 2, 2021 - Tartaria and the Mud Flood
Some claim that all of world history is a coverup for the mighty ancient nation of Tartaria.
In recent years, a new alternative world history claim has arisen from the Internet — and it's a doozy. It revolves around an alleged worldwide cataclysm believed by adherents to have taken place sometime in the 1800s, a disaster that wiped out a worldwide advanced civilization and allowed the nations as we know them today to rise up.
The event was a "mud flood" in which several meters of mud washed in and buried the ground levels of houses and buildings everywhere. Those cities and towns that were partially buried constituted the worldwide advanced civilization called Tartaria, which had free wireless energy and was populated — at least in part — by giants.
It was a civilization "reset": out with the old, in with the new; and that "new" civilization is us. If this sounds too silly to be worth anyone's time to even listen to, then consider the fact that of all the hundreds of topic suggestions in the Skeptoid queue, this is the one that I chose for this week.
And I chose it for good reason, so attend. https://skeptoid.com/episodes/4765
Mu Spacebuster videos: https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20osb%C3%B8l%20spacebusters&;kind=video&sort=new
--
"The Past Is Hidden To Keep You Ignorant |The Old World Order & Tartaria Empire [21 Dec 2018]
Our history is not what we been lead to believe! In fact, it is an outright lie.
And over the last few thousand years, someone, some group or something has warped our own history.
Versions of the past have been mistranslated, changed, altered, twisted and skewed to fit into someone else's version of reality. The past is hidden to keep you Ignorant.
Not just about subjects like The Tartaria Empire and the end of the old world order (owo). But we’ve been an entirely false idea of what humanity was then and could be today.
Video Courtesy of Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA/featured
Project Knowledge
3.66K subscribers
https://youtu.be/VzG3d0L4Wv8
https://youtu.be/VzG3d0L4Wv8
bodhi_mantra
https://ugetube.com/watch/the-past-is-hidden-to-keep-you-ignorant-the-old-world-order-tartaria-empire_CyDZ4SRELp3x4Nf.html
---
Source:
Spacebusters
24K subscribers
10,801 views • Jan 30, 2019
https://youtu.be/HMxkEtbAqo0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLFL5kXWuv66Uh9tWJYi2A/videos
Source;
Kim Osbøl - 4038 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mP3O1f2S7f86/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/
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