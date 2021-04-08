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Third Jewish Temple
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325 views • April 08, 2021
The entire world is eagerly awaiting the rebuilding of the temple in Jerusalem. The Bible predicts that it will happen... and it may not be far away. For some, this event will be a wonderful confirmation that God's chosen people are the Jews, and that his holy city is Jerusalem, over there in Israel. But for others, the third temple will be seen as a testimony to how far the human race has strayed from God, and it will also be the start of great suffering for many who claim to follow Jesus Christ. What do you think this Jewish temple represents? Watch this video, before you make up your mind.
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
Produced by: Felix
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
VINnews
https://goo.gl/euU2gA
Bible Scenes
https://tinyurl.com/3u8krrxm
i24NEWS English
https://tinyurl.com/3u8krrxm
Consciousness Fellowship
https://tinyurl.com/wh9dnj3v
Pigment Ajans - Visual Effects
https://tinyurl.com/hdm67v3s
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https://tinyurl.com/efpmjp3y
Michael
https://tinyurl.com/58rxkkpv
Christian Background Video
https://tinyurl.com/e6cw823a
Going Hard For Christ Church
https://tinyurl.com/4j8fxkxs
Krazyboykeoni
https://tinyurl.com/jy4d7tx3
strongtower27
https://tinyurl.com/mmz5knys
Atlas Obscura
https://tinyurl.com/nwyj89a6
Bible Scenes
https://tinyurl.com/kpf3cwau
GyGy COMART
https://tinyurl.com/y9j852kj
VINnews
https://goo.gl/L4GgxN
i24NEWS English
https://tinyurl.com/ykj7fnka
shiezoli
https://tinyurl.com/7hedye2p
AP Archive
https://tinyurl.com/23xtz6wv
BestGreenScreen
https://tinyurl.com/fa88s43v
Bible Scenes
https://tinyurl.com/2vrm7kjw
Christ Our Messiah
https://tinyurl.com/8h7m2jk
Boom Effect
https://tinyurl.com/7h2aejr7
Shepherd
https://tinyurl.com/6bwppczw
Michael
https://tinyurl.com/2etsh67u
True Millennials for Christ
https://tinyurl.com/nedmwcdc
True Millennials for Christ
https://tinyurl.com/r2ssxknh
Bible Movies TV
https://tinyurl.com/jvb5fwx5
Alyssa Gibson
https://tinyurl.com/23hz5vf4
Navneet Gupta
https://tinyurl.com/3tuayu5t
Edith Hermuth
https://tinyurl.com/bcks648h
Jesus.net
https://tinyurl.com/f7sbc6js
Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church
https://tinyurl.com/22e36sab
GigsMANIA
https://tinyurl.com/2ap8f8n7
Saint James' Episcopal Church (Warrenton, VA)
https://tinyurl.com/3357m77f
AP Archive
https://tinyurl.com/39adhdxs
CBS This Morning
https://tinyurl.com/6ux24n2h
U.S. Embassy Jerusalem
https://tinyurl.com/ya8yv525
Defense Flash News
https://tinyurl.com/tbuwdn26
"The Ark Of The Covenant" (https://skfb.ly/6TpDB) by VHM777
"jail (Cell)" (https://skfb.ly/6SrBQ) by Pieter Ferreira
Bible Movies TV
https://tinyurl.com/3vy9yta7
TAN Books
https://tinyurl.com/sxsnnpvf
Steubenville Conferences
https://tinyurl.com/26e72sjh
AP Archive
https://tinyurl.com/2veje6cr
Creative Film
https://tinyurl.com/4ydv69a6
Thanks For Watching
https://tinyurl.com/5c3nrz46
Bible Scenes
https://tinyurl.com/xuj9268
US Hub
https://tinyurl.com/4pfrs2xk
NBC News
https://tinyurl.com/c94xw4cr
HungryGeneration
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Aylemao
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CBS Evening News
https://tinyurl.com/s33afkjb
CNN
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Jesuit Institute South Africa
https://tinyurl.com/4sdnyzz4
FIRST WORKS BC
https://tinyurl.com/5f7aeray
Aglobex 3D
https://tinyurl.com/9kbc2m9u
Sohail Visual Effects
https://tinyurl.com/ypx378ns
"Synagogue" (https://skfb.ly/6RxSX) by Ventmann 3D models
Street Preaching Channel
https://tinyurl.com/4xckxktb
SuperfunkOfficial
https://tinyurl.com/4drymb53
https://www.purple-planet.com
"Gunshot, Distant, A.wav" by InspectorJ
riversbahrain
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AwakenedAnon
https://tinyurl.com/4epf39fw
CBC News
https://tinyurl.com/4xkxtb87
What If
https://tinyurl.com/27pkwym6
Now The End Begins
https://tinyurl.com/b7jrauu3
Sis.Surangani Rosi
https://tinyurl.com/kj8ww6ft
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
Produced by: Felix
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
VINnews
https://goo.gl/euU2gA
Bible Scenes
https://tinyurl.com/3u8krrxm
i24NEWS English
https://tinyurl.com/3u8krrxm
Consciousness Fellowship
https://tinyurl.com/wh9dnj3v
Pigment Ajans - Visual Effects
https://tinyurl.com/hdm67v3s
Let's Grow in Christ
https://tinyurl.com/efpmjp3y
Michael
https://tinyurl.com/58rxkkpv
Christian Background Video
https://tinyurl.com/e6cw823a
Going Hard For Christ Church
https://tinyurl.com/4j8fxkxs
Krazyboykeoni
https://tinyurl.com/jy4d7tx3
strongtower27
https://tinyurl.com/mmz5knys
Atlas Obscura
https://tinyurl.com/nwyj89a6
Bible Scenes
https://tinyurl.com/kpf3cwau
GyGy COMART
https://tinyurl.com/y9j852kj
VINnews
https://goo.gl/L4GgxN
i24NEWS English
https://tinyurl.com/ykj7fnka
shiezoli
https://tinyurl.com/7hedye2p
AP Archive
https://tinyurl.com/23xtz6wv
BestGreenScreen
https://tinyurl.com/fa88s43v
Bible Scenes
https://tinyurl.com/2vrm7kjw
Christ Our Messiah
https://tinyurl.com/8h7m2jk
Boom Effect
https://tinyurl.com/7h2aejr7
Shepherd
https://tinyurl.com/6bwppczw
Michael
https://tinyurl.com/2etsh67u
True Millennials for Christ
https://tinyurl.com/nedmwcdc
True Millennials for Christ
https://tinyurl.com/r2ssxknh
Bible Movies TV
https://tinyurl.com/jvb5fwx5
Alyssa Gibson
https://tinyurl.com/23hz5vf4
Navneet Gupta
https://tinyurl.com/3tuayu5t
Edith Hermuth
https://tinyurl.com/bcks648h
Jesus.net
https://tinyurl.com/f7sbc6js
Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church
https://tinyurl.com/22e36sab
GigsMANIA
https://tinyurl.com/2ap8f8n7
Saint James' Episcopal Church (Warrenton, VA)
https://tinyurl.com/3357m77f
AP Archive
https://tinyurl.com/39adhdxs
CBS This Morning
https://tinyurl.com/6ux24n2h
U.S. Embassy Jerusalem
https://tinyurl.com/ya8yv525
Defense Flash News
https://tinyurl.com/tbuwdn26
"The Ark Of The Covenant" (https://skfb.ly/6TpDB) by VHM777
"jail (Cell)" (https://skfb.ly/6SrBQ) by Pieter Ferreira
Bible Movies TV
https://tinyurl.com/3vy9yta7
TAN Books
https://tinyurl.com/sxsnnpvf
Steubenville Conferences
https://tinyurl.com/26e72sjh
AP Archive
https://tinyurl.com/2veje6cr
Creative Film
https://tinyurl.com/4ydv69a6
Thanks For Watching
https://tinyurl.com/5c3nrz46
Bible Scenes
https://tinyurl.com/xuj9268
US Hub
https://tinyurl.com/4pfrs2xk
NBC News
https://tinyurl.com/c94xw4cr
HungryGeneration
https://tinyurl.com/y3az9fjd
Aylemao
https://tinyurl.com/6v5bkpbp
CBS Evening News
https://tinyurl.com/s33afkjb
CNN
https://tinyurl.com/884hwvx5
Jesuit Institute South Africa
https://tinyurl.com/4sdnyzz4
FIRST WORKS BC
https://tinyurl.com/5f7aeray
Aglobex 3D
https://tinyurl.com/9kbc2m9u
Sohail Visual Effects
https://tinyurl.com/ypx378ns
"Synagogue" (https://skfb.ly/6RxSX) by Ventmann 3D models
Street Preaching Channel
https://tinyurl.com/4xckxktb
SuperfunkOfficial
https://tinyurl.com/4drymb53
https://www.purple-planet.com
"Gunshot, Distant, A.wav" by InspectorJ
riversbahrain
https://tinyurl.com/58zwv78u
AwakenedAnon
https://tinyurl.com/4epf39fw
CBC News
https://tinyurl.com/4xkxtb87
What If
https://tinyurl.com/27pkwym6
Now The End Begins
https://tinyurl.com/b7jrauu3
Sis.Surangani Rosi
https://tinyurl.com/kj8ww6ft
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