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Third Jewish Temple
Operation_love_Revolution
Operation_love_Revolution
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325 views • April 08, 2021
The entire world is eagerly awaiting the rebuilding of the temple in Jerusalem. The Bible predicts that it will happen... and it may not be far away. For some, this event will be a wonderful confirmation that God's chosen people are the Jews, and that his holy city is Jerusalem, over there in Israel. But for others, the third temple will be seen as a testimony to how far the human race has strayed from God, and it will also be the start of great suffering for many who claim to follow Jesus Christ. What do you think this Jewish temple represents? Watch this video, before you make up your mind.

TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]

Produced by: Felix
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave

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trumpliesamericajesustruthprophecyisraeldonald trumppalestinewartempleconspiracyend timesnetanyahusacrificepeaceantichristjewagreementend of the worlddaniel
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