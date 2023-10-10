EMERGENCY: "PRAY for the PEACE of JERUSALEM; may they prosper who Love her." Psalm 122:6

Rockets, parachuting terrorists, kidnappings,
killings...Israel is under attack. Is this the beginning of the fulfillment of
the Ezekiel 38 & 39 prophecies? The world teeters on the brink of world war
- with over a thousand dead, hundreds hurt, and dozens taken hostages. An army
of militants have invaded and terrorized.... PRAY!
