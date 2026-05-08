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Date: May 8, 2026. Lesson 90-2026. Title: Faith That Moves Mountains and Power of Prayer and Fasting
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In this Faith Friday edition of Morning Manna, the focus turns to Matthew 17:20–21, where Jesus confronts unbelief and reveals the power of genuine faith. Even faith as small as a mustard seed can move mountains when it rests in God rather than human ability. Christ also points to prayer and fasting as essential disciplines in confronting spiritual resistance and deepening dependence upon the Father. Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine the difference between weak faith and misplaced faith, the necessity of spiritual discipline, and how trusting God transforms impossibilities into testimonies of His power.

Lesson 90-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart


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