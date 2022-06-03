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Biden CAUGHT Off Guard When Reporter Catches Him With The Question That Exposes It All
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457 views • June 03, 2022
Gary Franchi From NextNewsNetwork.com reports, On Wednesday, Joe Biden admitted to not taking the baby formula problem seriously enough when it first happened and got visibly caught off guard when asked about the timeline of his response to the crisis. His remarks came after a meeting with formula manufacturers.
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