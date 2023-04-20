https://gettr.com/post/p2ev3zw9074

4/19/2023【The 6th Anniversary of 419 incident 】Fellow fighter Daguan: Every second Miles Guo spends in jail is proof that the CCP is violating the US Constitution and freedom of speech. On April 19, 2017, Mr. Miles Guo had to fight against the CCP on his own. But after March 15, 2023, tens of millions of fellow fighters stood up for justice, and this is a leap for us! It is Mr. Guo who has sown the seeds of faith and upholding the truth so that each of us has become a good person.

#419incident #FreeMilesGuo #WhistleblowersMovement #NFSC #takedowntheCCP





4/19/2023【419事件六周年】大观战友：郭先生被拘押的每一秒都证明了中共在强奸美国的宪法和言论自由！从419到315，爆料革命经历了从郭先生孤身作战到千千万万战友为正义呐喊的飞跃！是郭先生让我们成为有信仰、坚持唯真不破的好人!

#419事件 #释放郭文贵 #爆料革命 #新中国联邦 #消灭中共



